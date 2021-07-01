Top dog eats hot dogs: ‘The Rabbit’ leaves Louisiana for Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July buffet battle

NEW ORLEANS – At six feet, 210 pounds, Adrian Morgan weighs in.

And Adrian figures to put on a few more pounds.

That’s as he puts down a few hot dogs.

Like 39 hot dogs in ten minutes.

That’s what Adrian did a few years ago in New York at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

It’s the Fourth of July contest of Coney Island for food athletes.

Like Adrian Morgan.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Adrian sometimes slips into spring training at a New Orleans French Quarter oyster bar.

Adrian ate 44 dozen oysters in fifteen seconds to put away the oyster title.

That’s an oyster slurped every second.

Then came the pizza eating contest.

Then it was crawfish for Adrian Morgan.

Now, he’s headed back to take a big out of the Super Bowl of superfood buffet battles.

Among competitive eaters, Adrian is ranked seventeenth in the world.

They call him, “the Rabbit”.

That’s because when he started all this, he’d stretch out his stomach eating lots of salads.

Rabbit food.

His fans know him better now.

He’s got a different diet.

In a dog eat dog world, let’s be frank.

There’s nothing more American than a holiday full of hot dogs.