Together while apart: keeping the faith during the crisis

How are churches and synagogues holding up?

NEW ORLEANS – In these tough times, how are churches holding up?

How are synagogues surviving?

WGNO’s Bill Wood takes a look at the places where people pray during the pandemic and who’s showing up for services.

At Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, Rev. Jay Hogewood knows Sundays are just not the same.

He’s preaching online.

To a worldwide congregation, now.

And looking forward to seeing his congregation in person, soon.

At Gates of Prayer Congregation in Metairie, Louisiana Rabbi David Gerber is testing the waters for his congregation to come back.

He had a “rehearsal” service which went well.

Things are different, for sure.

As far as the spirit of giving, it’s healthy.

It’s generous.

Seems folks are giving back it times that are taking so much.

And there’s even enough to help people in need.