JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A boy who was killed after an ice cream truck ran into his home in Kenner was laid to rest on Saturday.

As loved ones said their finial goodbyes to Adrian Flores, his uncle Joel Orellana called his funeral a day of closure.

“I know it will be a hard time for us, but being together I know we can get ahead,” he said.

Orellana thanked the community while friends and loved ones piled into Verbo Christian Church in Kenner Saturday morning, paying their respects to the young boy gone too soon.

“Adrian, he was an excellent kid. He was a miracle. He always brings all the family together, but today he does something positive. He brings the community together,” said Pastor Luis Behrhorst of Verbo Church

“He helped so many people. He tried to help everybody that he could,” added Orellana

Now helping by donating his organs, pastor Behrhorst knows the significance of a miracle since Adrian will now be with someone else.

“Same situation a long time ago, I was praying for three years to have my organs. A young guy from Texas, he was my miracle,” says Luis.

“I told the family, Adrian is not dead. He is going to be alive in different bodies,” said Orellana.

Orellana said it’s an uncommon practice in Hispanic families, but it’s one that felt right to them.

“We are 100% sure that that’s what he would really want to do. Just to let everyone know you can do it too, you can save lives even if a horrific tragedy like this happens,” said Orellana.

A tragedy they say brought the Hispanic community closer together.

“They’ve shown us, we are a family together. No matter what flag we have, no matter where we come from, but when we have a pain like a community, we are all together,” said Orellana.

