Toddler succumbs to injuries in single-vehicle Ascension Parish crash

ST. AMANT, La. – Louisiana State Police Troop A has updated the report on 4-year-old Jason Molder, who has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 27.

The St. Amant toddler was in the rear seat of 24-year-old Alayna Duncan’s 2006 Nissan Titan along with two other passengers traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 429 in Ascension Parish when the crash occurred.

For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway to the left and proceeded into a canal bordering the roadway. After entering the canal, the Nissan became submerged.

Due to the severity of the crash, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time.

Duncan and Molder sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. They were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

On Jan. 28, Troop A was notified Molder succumbed to his injuries.

The two additional passengers sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash, and were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Duncan for analysis.