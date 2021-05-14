Today’s the day: take a moment to take a bite

NEW ORLEANS – Like Christmas, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, the buttermilk biscuit now gets its very own day.

Twenty-four hours to celebrate what Al Copeland Jr of Copeland’s of New Orleans makes and bakes in the tradition of his dad, Al Copeland.

The first Copeland is the culinary legend who created Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Al Copeland Jr serves buttermilk biscuits with every meal at Copeland’s of New Orleans.

It’s been the tradition there every day for almost 40 years.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wonders what the buttermilk biscuit did to deserve National Buttermilk Biscuit Day.

It’s celebrated on May 14.

Biscuits have a history in America. Before the Civil War, biscuits began to make an appearance at the dinner table.

That happened mainly because biscuits were a cheap way to make a meal go a little farther and feed a few more hungry mouths.

Soon the biscuit became a family favorite.

Then the best friend of gravy.

The next thing you know, these two are appearing together on the menu as biscuits and gravy.

So take a moment.

Take a day.

Give the biscuit gratitude.

And then take your time.

Take a bite.