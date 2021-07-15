TODAY: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport celebrates launch of Breeze Airways

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, July 15, the City of New Orleans and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport celebrated the launch of a new U.S carrier.

Breeze Airways, a carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman will now provide flights to 10 destinations, which will serve as one of four main operations bases for the airline.

The 10 destinations include:

  • Charleston, SC
  • Akron/Canton
  • OH, Bentonville/Fayetteville
  • Huntsville, AL
  • Louisville, KY
  • Norfolk, VA
  • Oklahoma, OK
  • Richmond, VA
  • Tulsa, OK
  • Columbus, OH
  • With the exception of Louisville, KY, and Columbus, OH—which are currently underserved, all are new destinations for MSY.

This new service represents a capital investment of 6.6 million dollars and the creation of 261 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $65,000, plus benefits. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News