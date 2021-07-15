TODAY: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport celebrates launch of Breeze Airways

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, July 15, the City of New Orleans and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport celebrated the launch of a new U.S carrier.

Breeze Airways, a carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman will now provide flights to 10 destinations, which will serve as one of four main operations bases for the airline.

The 10 destinations include:

Charleston, SC

Akron/Canton

OH, Bentonville/Fayetteville

Huntsville, AL

Louisville, KY

Norfolk, VA

Oklahoma, OK

Richmond, VA

Tulsa, OK

Columbus, OH

With the exception of Louisville, KY, and Columbus, OH—which are currently underserved, all are new destinations for MSY.

This new service represents a capital investment of 6.6 million dollars and the creation of 261 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $65,000, plus benefits.