TODAY: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport celebrates launch of Breeze Airways

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, July 15, the City of New Orleans and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport celebrated the launch of a new U.S carrier.
Breeze Airways, a carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman will now provide flights to 10 destinations, which will serve as one of four main operations bases for the airline.
The 10 destinations include:
- Charleston, SC
- Akron/Canton
- OH, Bentonville/Fayetteville
- Huntsville, AL
- Louisville, KY
- Norfolk, VA
- Oklahoma, OK
- Richmond, VA
- Tulsa, OK
- Columbus, OH
- With the exception of Louisville, KY, and Columbus, OH—which are currently underserved, all are new destinations for MSY.
This new service represents a capital investment of 6.6 million dollars and the creation of 261 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $65,000, plus benefits.