Tim Tebow and Usher volunteer at Einstein Charter School

NEW ORLEANS - In honor of the 86th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team volunteered at Einstein Charter School to help out with their athletic program!

To make New Year's Eve even better, R&B legend Usher Raymond and two-time NCAA Champion Tim Tebow led the community service group!

Over 40 college football players traveled from all over the nation to help refurbish several rooms at the school!

The multipurpose room was repainted along with the weight room! Tennis nets were also installed on the court for students to enjoy!

Despite Tim Tebow's hectic schedule, he's known for his volunteer work.

When WGNO asked Tim why it was a priority to volunteer around the nation, he responded "I love what they're doing. I love making a difference and I want to be part of it."

Usher's tune sounded similar.

"Reality is, to much whom is given, much is required. So, to be a mentor and to support young men and women also who are actually being mentors and supporting these young men and women. I just want to be here to recognize them as well as to do some work myself."

This is Allstate AFCA Good Works Team's 12th year serving the community in honor of the Sugar Bowl. They're scheduled to come back next winter.