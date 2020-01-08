Tim McGraw, Meghan Trainor & more to perform free shows for College Football Playoff National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- They are setting the stage for the concert series, "AT&T's Playoff Playlist Live," where several great musical acts will be performing for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez gives us a sneak peek of the stage being set!

The fun starts on Saturday, January 11, with the opening of Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza, the gathering place for fans who want to experience extreme tailgating throughout the College Football Playoff National Championship weekend. Located at Jax Brewery Lot/Woldenberg Park, the location will also serve as ESPN's New Orleans home for its live broadcasts.

The weekend's initial needle-drop takes place on the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! stage on Saturday, January 11 with performances by two-time Grammy Winner H.E.R., rap icon Nas and multi-platinum Sony recording artist, MAX. The music continues Sunday, January 12, with chart-topping superstar Meghan Trainor, British Indie Pop favorites Bastille and Rolling Stone "must see act," Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Gates for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will open at 4 p.m. CT each day, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Tune-in to watch the live stream performances online via AT&T Twitter.

On Monday, January 13, the stage will be transformed into the Capital One Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza. Tim McGraw, one of the best-selling artists in music history, will perform along with iHeart award-winning alt-rock band, Judah & the Lion. Gates will open at Noon CT.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is slated to be performed by Lauren Daigle prior to kickoff of the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In advance of Daigle's performance, the nation's colors will be presented by the NAS JRB Joint Color Guard Team New Orleans, including members of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. As part of the CFP's salute to the armed forces, the national anthem ceremony will include a live feed from U.S. troops stationed overseas watching the national championship game. Continuing a CFP tradition, drummers from the participating team bands will play side-by-side as the color guard is introduced.

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place on Monday, January 13 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). The game will air live on ESPN.

For additional information on the College Football Playoff, including AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza and the 2020 CFP National Championship, visit collegefootballplayoff.com. Join the social conversation by using the hashtags #CFBPlayoff, #ATTPlayoffPlaylist and #ChampTailgate.