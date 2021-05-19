Tiger Park moves to 100 percent capacity for NCAA Regional

BATON ROUGE – The NCAA Softball Regional at Tiger Park May 21-23 will be at 100 percent capacity following the NCAA’s announcement Wednesday.

General admission all-session ticket books for the Tiger Terrace and outfield bleachers are now available at LSUtix.net and at the LSU Ticket Office. If available, single session tickets will go on sale Thursday.

No. 7 LSU will host the four-team, double-elimination regional for the sixth straight year. The Baton Rouge Regional features LSU, UL-Lafayette, George Washington and McNeese. The Tigers and Cowgirls kick things off at 3 p.m. Friday.