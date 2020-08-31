Tickets still available for Wednesday’s Justine Wine Dinner

NEW ORLEANS – This Wednesday, challenge your taste buds at the Old World vs. New World Justine Wine Dinner.

The dinner will take place on September 02, at 6:30 p.m.

Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them.

The four-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Justin Devillier. Justin was raised in Dana Point, California, a small beach town in South Orange County. He moved to New Orleans in 2003, in search of a vibrant restaurant community.

In 2016, Justin won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: South after being named a finalist in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

To purchase tickets and make reservations, call the restaurant directly (504.208.8533) or email (reservations@justinenola.com).

Tickets are $130, exclusive of tax and gratuity.