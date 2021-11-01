Tickets on sale now for TOOTSIE, at the Saenger Theatre

The cast of the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Broadway in New Orleans is back for the 2021-2022 season. First up on this season’s stellar list of performances, TOOTSIE.

Named “musical comedy heaven” by Rolling Stone, TOOTSIE will play at the Saenger Theatre from Nov. 9-14, 2021. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick-off the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2021-2022 season than with a comedy musical like TOOTSIE,” said Hancock Whitney Senior Vice President Liz Hefler.

“We’ve waited a long time to welcome live theater back to New Orleans and can’t wait to see what TOOTSIE and the rest season has to offer!”

TOOTSIE will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from Nov. 9-14, 2021. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for TOOTSIE start at $31. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112). Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, TOOTSIE is the first show of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2021-2022 season. For the 2021-2022 season full line-up, click here.