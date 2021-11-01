Tickets on sale now for the ultimate ‘Wine Dive’ and 4-course dinner by Boucherie

NEW ORLEANS — Tickets are on sale now for Boucherie’s ultimate “Wine Dive” – featuring Vending Machine Wines.
On Wednesday, November 10, come out for an evening of quirky cuisine and natural wines. The first pour will be at 6:30 p.m. on Boucherie’s starlit patio, accompanied by canapes from the Que Crawl Purple Food Truck.
The evening will continue with a four-course dinner by Executive Chef Nathanial Zimet featuring an elevated take on dive bar fare.
Each course is paired with a natural refined wine by New Orleans’ own Vending Machine Wines.
Chef Zimet’s dive bar fare for the evening includes a starter of Fried Gulf Seafood with Louisiana citrus, plus Squab Poutine with confit leg gravy and cheddar curds.
Next, enjoy a Chilled Seafood Salad with lobster, spicy tuna, and tempura avocado.
Followed by a Cheeseburger Beef Wellington with dry-aged wagyu, truffle duxelles, and a caramelized ketchup jus, and completed with a Satsuma Dreamsicle dessert with creamy satsuma ice cream and a carrot cake crumble.
Tickets for this one-of-a-kind evening are $100 each and can be purchased here. Gratuity is included and tax is paid at the time of purchase.
Boucherie is located at 8115 Jeannette Street, New Orleans, 70118.