Tickets on sale now for the ultimate ‘Wine Dive’ and 4-course dinner by Boucherie

Boucherie

NEW ORLEANS — Tickets are on sale now for Boucherie’s ultimate “Wine Dive” – featuring Vending Machine Wines.

On Wednesday, November 10, come out for an evening of quirky cuisine and natural wines. The first pour will be at 6:30 p.m. on Boucherie’s starlit patio, accompanied by canapes from the Que Crawl Purple Food Truck.

Boucherie

The evening will continue with a four-course dinner by Executive Chef Nathanial Zimet featuring an elevated take on dive bar fare.

Each course is paired with a natural refined wine by New Orleans’ own Vending Machine Wines.

Chef Zimet’s dive bar fare for the evening includes a starter of Fried Gulf Seafood with Louisiana citrus, plus Squab Poutine with confit leg gravy and cheddar curds.

Next, enjoy a Chilled Seafood Salad with lobster, spicy tuna, and tempura avocado.

Followed by a Cheeseburger Beef Wellington with dry-aged wagyu, truffle duxelles, and a caramelized ketchup jus, and completed with a Satsuma Dreamsicle dessert with creamy satsuma ice cream and a carrot cake crumble.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind evening are $100 each and can be purchased here. Gratuity is included and tax is paid at the time of purchase.

Boucherie is located at 8115 Jeannette Street, New Orleans, 70118.

Boucherie Wine Dinner Menu