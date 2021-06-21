Tickets on sale now for the 2nd Annual Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer fundraiser, presented by Krewe de Pink

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Be a part of the fight against breast cancer. Tickets are on sale now for Krewe de Pink’s second annual Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer fundraiser.

“Breast Cancer is the leading cause of cancer in women and a disease that has touched someone we know – yet how to get involved in the fight can be difficult,” says Greg Cantrell, president.

That is why Krewe de Pink created another fun way for people to support Breast Cancer Research.

The event, Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer, is a chocolate tasting with champagne.

The event is being held on Saturday, July 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Schoen Mansion, located at 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans.

Tickets are $45 per person in advance and $60 at the door. They can be purchased here.

Krewe de Pink is working in partnership with the Delgado Community College Culinary and Pastry Arts Program.

The students will be creating tasty chocolate bites from chocolate donated by Callebaut Chocolate, culminating in a live competition among the students.

Each student will be judged on their chocolate-inspired dishes – both sweet and savory with both 1st and 2nd place prizes to be awarded for each category.

Guests will participate in the judging and also receive a goody bag, compliments of Delgado and Callebaut.

Music will be provided by Delgado’s Music Department. Hillery Moise, Event Chair loves this event because “the money stays local and supports students, giving them the opportunity to give back to the community while strengthening their skills by applying them to the real world.

This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Norma Jane Sabiston, one of the 2020 Six Sweet Survivors.

Death by Chocolate Not Breast Cancer, like its sister fundraisers, the Pink Bra Run and Krewe de Pink Prom directly supports Breast Cancer research at the Tulane Cancer Center by earmarking the money for non-grant-supported research supplies.

All monies donated stay here in New Orleans to support the local economy.

Last year Krewe de Pink raised over $25,000 and a total of $125,000 has been raised.

Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer is made possible by the generosity of Jacob Schoen & Son, Delgado Community College’s Culinary and Pastry Arts Program, Callebaut Chocolate, and Krewe de Pink.