Tickets on sale for Cheers to Cheese, a cocktail tasting at the Sazerac House

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are just one week out from Cheers to Cheese: Holiday Gatherings at the Sazerac House.

The cheese and cocktail tasting is happening on Tuesday, December 14 at 4:00 p.m.

This holiday-themed event is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will explore spirited pairings that will be just perfect for your holiday gatherings.

Join St. James Cheese Company and the Sazerac House cocktail experts as they toast to the holidays.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased here.

This event is for guests 21+.

The Sazerac House is located at 101 Magazine Street, on the corner of Canal Street and Magazine Street.