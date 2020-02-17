Ticket packages on sale for 28th annual New Orleans Wine & Food Experience

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re looking for more than just a taste of what NOWFE has to offer, then the VIP package is for you.

The 28th Annual New Orleans Wine & Food Experience will take place March 18 – 22.

Throughout the 5-day event, NOWFE will present more than a dozen wine and food labs and unique, hands-on experiences.

In addition to the labs and experiences, NOWFE will also host its Wine Dinners, Royal Street Stroll, Vinola, Grand Tastings, After Party, Tournament of Rosés and Burlesque Brunch.

The basic package, “The Tasting Package,” includes entrance to the Royal Street Stroll, the Grand Tasting on Friday evening, and the Grand Tasting on Saturday afternoon. Entrance to additional events can be purchased separately.

New Orleans Food and Wine Experience. 5.23.15 Photo: Tyler Kaufman/©2015

“The Connoisseur Package“ is for the wine and food enthusiast looking to be a part of the entire experience that NOWFE has to offer. This package includes 30 minute early entry to Vinola, Royal Street Stroll, Grand Tasting on Friday evening, Grand Tasting on Saturday afternoon. Guests are also invited to attend the NOWFE After Party. This packages include choice of three Labs, 10% discount on additional labs, and a $20 voucher to use at the NOWFE Merchandise Store.

And finally, the “VIP Package.“ This ticket allows you to experience the event at the highest level. Upgrade to the VIP Package to gain access to VIP areas, as well as 30 minute early entry to Vinola, Royal Street Stroll, Grand Tasting on Friday evening, Grand Tasting on Saturday afternoon. Guests are also invited to attend the NOWFE After Party. This packages include choice of four labs with priority seating, 10% discount on additional labs, and a $20 voucher to use at the NOWFE Merchandise Store.

A la carte tickets can be purchased here for events like Vinola, Tournament of Rosés, Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch, and more.