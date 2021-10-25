Thursday: Rare bourbon raffle and cancer-fighting happy hour at the Rusty Nail in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This Thursday, grab your friends and your dollars and head to the Rusty Nail for a breast cancer benefit.

Real Men Wear Pink Happy Hour

Galen lost his dad to cancer in 2020, so this year, he has teamed up with Real Men Wear Pink to help raise money to fight breast cancer.

The event is happening this Thursday, October 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rusty Nail. For every person at the event wearing pink, Galen will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.

In addition, several items will be raffled off, including a private tasting for 6 at the Sazerac House, several gift

baskets, and a few rare bottles of bourbon.

If $500 worth of raffle tickets are sold, a rare bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year-old bourbon will be added to the raffle.

Raffle tickets are $5 for one, $20 for 5, or $30 for an arm’s length.