NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— With gas prices going up again, we’re taking a look at what that means for the average person, just driving to work and back!

What a difference a year makes! WGNO’s Kenny Lopez fills us in.

Here in Louisiana back on March 11th, we hit a record high of $4.16, and if prices continue to go up, we could soon set a new record high.

With gas prices going up again, drivers like Kevin Santiago are fed up.

“It is killing us man, the hard working people, it is killing us,” he said.

Kevin went on to say that it takes about $100 to fill up the car he was driving today.

“So we got to budget better because we all need to ride to work,” he said.

Going to and from work, five days a week can be very pricey. According to AAA, there’s a big difference in what folks are paying at the pump now compared to this time a year ago.

“In the next few weeks we expect prices to continue to inch upwards,” Nick Chabarria, Spokesperson for AAA said.

In May of 2021, gas cost $2.71 a gallon, so to drive 30 miles for example from Kenner to the CBD, five days a week on average it cost $20.32 to fill up and to drive 60 miles for example from the Northshore to the CBD, five days a week it cost $40.65.

Now in May of 2022 at $4.06 a gallon to drive 30 miles, five days a week, it’ll cost $30.45 and to drive 60 miles five days a week, it’ll cost $60.90.

“Unfortunately gas prices are going to remain on this rollercoaster ride that we’ve been on for the last couple of months,” Chabarria said.

Until the prices go down drivers like Kevin Santiago give the high gas prices a big thumbs down.

“I cringe, but at the same time I have no control over it. It is ridiculous,” he said.