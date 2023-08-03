NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Taylor Swift fans are excited that she will be bringing her “Eras” tour to the Caesars Superdome for three nights in October of 2024, but do you remember when she performed at Family Gras back in 2008?

Watch the video above to see what happened and what she said to fans when it started to rain.

Swift made the announcement on Thursday morning, of three back-to-back shows happening in October 2024.

The dates have been added to her “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” with shows slated for October 25,26, and 27 at the Caesars Superdome. Registration to buy tickets is currently open and will be until August 5.

