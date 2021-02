One-thousand-pounds of Camellia Brand Beans headed to DC

NEW ORLEANS – By the box.

By the pound.

More than one-thousand pounds weighing in and shipping out.

If you look at the address label, the boxes are headed to Washington, DC.

They are boxes full of Camellia Brand Beans.

From the oldest bean company in North America.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the beans are headed to a DC “Bean-efit”.

That’s right.

It’s more of a Mardi Gras party actually.

The invitation there is for folks to throw beans, not beads.