Thrift store sustains heavy damage in 2-alarm fire in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department received a 911 call on Saturday evening reporting a fire in a building located at St. Claude and Andry Street.

Dispatched at 6:25 p.m., the first NOFD company arrived on the scene of a one-story brick commercial structure located at 5422 St. Claude Avenue at 6:27 p.m. Firefighters found black smoke coming from the roof line of the St. Claude Warehouse Outlet.

A Second alarm was called at 6:36 p.m.

The Thrift Store was closed at the time and no one was on the scene when firefighters arrived.

The fire started towards the middle of the store and sustained heavy damage to the structure and the stored items.