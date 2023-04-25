NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in New Orleans East left three people wounded late Monday night.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard for a report of shots fired.

Other details regarding the shooting were scarce, however, we do know that three people were shot and arrived privately at an area hospital for treatment. We’re told two of the victims are 17 years old.

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

