ARABI (WGNO) —Progress can be seen all around Arabi. Stop signs are back in place. New power poles are standing strong, and the human spirit of tornado victims like Chris Trenticosta is just as strong.

“My home has been demolished. I decided to take the Parish’s offer to come in and tear it down.

For no charge to Chris and other homeowners–St. Bernard Parish Government is demolishing homes and removing the debris—taking it to the landfill. The State will later reimburse the Parish for the debris removal.

“Their work has been phenomenal. They are really working at a fast pace for those who are taking advantage of the services. They are getting it done quick. They tore down mine house in an hour. The debris was hauled off within 24 hours,” he said.

Trenticosta says the transition has been smooth as he goes into the recovery phase. Even though his home is gone, gratefulness remains.

“Wake up every morning and I’m thankful to be alive. A tornado comes through and you are not guranteed to survive,” he said.

So what’s next for Chris?

“Put a for sale sign up and go from there,” he said.

Parish President Guy McInnis said they are currently working on long-term housing issues with the Louisiana Office of Community Development for people who don’t have home insurance.

If anyone needs tornado assistance from St. Bernard Parish Government, click HERE.