Three New Orleans East neighborhoods under precautionary boil-water advisory

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, a loss of water pressure in the water distribution system was detected by the SWBNO.

A 12-inch diameter water main broke along Dwyer Road Monday morning, likely leading to low water pressure in that area. Repairs are underway.

Th drop of pressure resulted in a limited precautionary boil-water advisory for the Village De L’est, Willowbrook, and Alcee Fortier areas.

Out of an abundance of caution, SWBNO issued this advisory for those properties closest to the sites of identified low water pressure readings.

Customers in other areas of the city are not impacted and do not have to consider the precautionary conditions.

According the SWBNO, “it is important to note that the boundaries of the impacted area are approximations. If you experience little or no water pressure and live near the impacted zone, please consider taking extra precautions when using your water.”

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.