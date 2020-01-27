Three missing after Mississippi River barge crash

LULING, LA.– Three people are missing after a barge crash on the Mississippi River near the Luling Bridge.

According to the Coast Guard, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, two tow-boats collided causing one of them to sink.

Several Barges that were being moved by those boats broke away and crashed.

One of the barges was carrying sulfuric acid and was seriously damaged in the crash.

River traffic is currently closed in the area of the crash and air quality is being monitored near the barge that was carrying the sulfuric acid.

The search continues for the tree people missing at the scene.

Their identities have not been released.