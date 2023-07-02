NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) responded to two two-alarm fires on Sunday, July 2, with one leaving three people displaced.

NOFD officials said crews responded to the first fire around 1:30 p.m. at 3625 S. Carrollton Avenue following a 911 call.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed smoke and a working fire in a two-story building that houses a car window tinting service and nail salon. Officials said crews had to force their way into the building to access a fire they believe started in the back of the building between the first and second floor.

The fire was deemed under control at 3:07 p.m. after crews determined the fire had not spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

The second fire happened at 4:02 p.m. when crews were dispatched to a residence in New Orleans East at 5164 Lakeview Court.

NOFD officials said the townhouse was heavily involved with fire, and residents had evacuated the home before crews arrived.

Firefighters began working to contain the fire as it began to threaten surrounding buildings. Officials said 16 trucks carrying 47 firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 4:33 p.m.

As a result of the fire, three residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire but said that a report from neighbors stating they saw children being chased from one of the homes in the building will be taken into account.

