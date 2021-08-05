Three COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites open in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— With the rise of COVID-19 cases, NOLA Ready and the City of New Orleans decided to open three testing sties, where you can also get your vaccines.

The sites are located on the West Bank at Solomon Augillard Park, another in the Treme at Mahalia Jackson Theater, and in Gentilly at UNO’s Lakefront.

“Right now with the rise of the Delta variant we felt it was necessary to provide an opportunity for people to be tested and we want to stress that vaccinations are critically important for people to be getting right now,” Chantell Reed, Deputy Director of New Orleans Health Department said.

Barbara Bryant is getting tested at the site on the West Bank.

“I had a direct exposure. My 3-year old grandson had it. Now my daughter has it, and I have symptoms.

Bryant said although she thinks she may have COVID-19 she still feels better knowing that she’s fully vaccinated.

“I feel confident that my symptoms will be mild. I am at risk because I have a collapsed lung from surgery, but without the vaccine, I’d be very scared that I’d be hospitalized and on a ventilator,” she said.

When it comes to vaccines, she says she’s tired of the nay-sayers.

“Knowledge is key. Believe the Science. Don’t look at YouTube, Facebook. Read the Science and trust these scientists,” Bryant said.

