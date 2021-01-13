Three arrested, one wanted for St. Bernard homicide

VIOLET, La. — On January 12, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old male victim that occurred Jan. 3.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Caluda Lane in Violet.

The SBSO arrested the following individuals, and their charges are listed:

33-year-old Kentrel Richard, of the 2100 block of Gina Drive in St. Bernard Booked with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

26-year-old Kevin Brumfield, of the 7800 block of Bass Street in New Orleans Booked with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

35-year-old Kayla Bentley, of the 9100 block of Atreus Drive in Chalmette Booked with accessory after the fact to second degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.



Additionally, an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Stephen Barthelemy, whose last known address was in the 6000 block of Cindy Place in New Orleans. Barthelemy is wanted for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder in connection with the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barthelemy, is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau TIPS hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or (504) 271-2501. Citizens who want to share information with detectives can do so anonymously by calling this number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Tipsters also can call Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111, can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a cash reward.