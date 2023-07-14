NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands of Entergy customers are without power in the Uptown New Orleans area on Friday, July 14.

According to Entergy, over 10,000 customers were without power in Orleans Parish at 8:30 a.m. The outages appear to affect the area between St. Charles Avenue, Napoleon Avenue, the river and Audubon Park.

A representative with Entergy said, “At this time, we anticipate the majority of customers to be restored by 9:00 a.m. and all customers be fully restored by 10:00 a.m.”

There’s no word on what caused the outages at this time.

