COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Thousands of residents were without power in St. Tammany Parish following a fire at an Entergy substation in Bogalusa and severe weather on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Officials with the Covington Police Department said Cleco reported that the affected substation feeds electricity to the west side of St. Tammany Parish.

CPD officials said power was out for the entire city of Covington for about an hour.

At 5:00 p.m. CPD officials said most of the power in the city was restored, but some areas still remain without electricity due to damage from severe weather.

As of 5:30 p.m., 8231 people in St. Tammany Parish are without power, according to the Cleco Outage Map.

CPD officials said there is currently no estimated restoration time.

