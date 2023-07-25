COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Thousands of people are without power in the Covington area following a fire at a Cleco substation on Tuesday, July 25.

According to Cleco officials, the fire started at 7:20 p.m. and was put out at 8:43 p.m. Initially,17,000 customers were without power, and by 9:00 p.m., that number reduced to 8,600.

They said crews were on the scene to determine the extent of damage, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No injuries were reported.

Officials with the Covington Police Department said the substation that caught fire is located off of Ronald Regan Highway and Phillip Drive, and traffic lights in the area are not working.

Cleco has not announced a restoration time for the remaining 8,600 customers without power.

