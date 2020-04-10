Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Thousands without power after heavy storms move through the area

Local
Posted: / Updated:
power outages

NEW ORLEANS– Thousands of homes are without power after heavy storms moved through the metro area early Friday morning.

According to Entergy’s power outage map there are close to 2000 residents without power in Jefferson Parish. 600 residents are without power in Orleans Parish. Tangipahoa parish has 1200 residents without power. St. Tammany Parish has close to 350 outages. Cleco is also reporting close to 9500 outages in the greater St. Tammany area.

Entergy says that most of the outages Due to the thunderstorms and high winds that moved through the area and they estimate that all power will be restored by 3:00 p.m. They also say that the estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.

