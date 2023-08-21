NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over 3,000 Entergy customers in New Orleans East are expected to be without power for 30 minutes as part of an emergency outage on Monday, Aug. 21.
New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell said that Entergy will perform an emergency outage impacting 3,500 customers at 4:30 p.m. in a social media post.
Morrell said in the post that Entergy said the emergency outage will be conducted while crews make repairs following “extreme vandalism” to transformers at the company’s Gulf Outlet substation.
This is a developing story, check back with WGNO for updates.
