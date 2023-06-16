NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) Commission along with The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will host the city’s first teen festival promoting peace and collaboration, along with bringing awareness to gun violence, and teen mental health issues.

The NOLA Gen FeZt festival will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lafitte Greenway at 1891 St. Louis Street.

Like other outdoor festivals, Gen FeZt will highlight local music, art, culture, and heritage from New Orleans teens. The teen-only event is open to ages 13-18.

There will be live performances by local teen artists, a teen entrepreneur vending area, college corner with representatives from local colleges, and universities, mental health expert panel, teen & NORD booster club food vendors, NOPD, NOFD, EMS and a tribute to teens who’ve lost their lives to gun violence.

The festival is free to teens ages 13-18, but registration is required. There is a limit to one ticket per person. Click here to register

