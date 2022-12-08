And you can see it in Griffith Park

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – It’s been a bit of a nightmare for Slidell artist Lori Anselmo.

She had the vision.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees her vision.

It’s her version of the movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Bill Wood asks Lori Anselmo, “did this idea wake you up in the middle of the night?”

Lori Anselmo says, “pretty much, I’m always looking for something new to do for Christmas, I was shocked they said yes and now you get to see a different side of me.”

She sets the stage in Slidell’s Griffith Park. In the middle of a make-believe neighborhood of Christmas cottages. Little homes for the holidays Lori creates for people to peek through the windows and remember a memory of Christmas past.

A couple of blocks away, in her workshop, Lori works all year.

She’s the artist who taught herself to paint as a kid.

Her first masterpiece she made when she was just nine.

The latest is a real nightmare.

And it’s her holiday dream come true.

Lori Anselmo says, “I think it’s gonna crack people up.”