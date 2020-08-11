This number could save your life: dial before you dig!

Utility lines could be buried just inches underground in your yard

METAIRIE, La – It’s the phone number you need to know.

It’s 811.

Before you dig in your yard to plant a tree, unplant a tree, put up a mailbox or fence, call the number.

A Louisiana call center answers and sends somebody out to your yard to mark the spot.

That’s the spot or spots where utility lines are buried in your back yard.

Electric lines.

Gas lines.

Water lines.

Cable TV and internet lines.

All right there where they need to remain.

WGNO’s Bill Wood talks with the folks at Perino’s Home & Garden Center.

They’ve been in the business since 1949.

Business is busier than ever during the pandemic as people plant trees and just about everything else.

Now more than ever, it’s important to dial before you dig.

Again, it’s 811.