NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s been bartending since she was seven.
Back when she made a Manhattan for her grandpa.
Now New Orleans bartender Abigail Gullo shakes and stirs up her own recipes.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is looking at a menu of her masterpieces.
She’s at a bar called loa, located at the International House, a hotel that was the first World Trade Center in the world.
Abigail is a world-class, one-time bartender of the year. But she’s more than just another mixologist.
She knows how to carry a tune.
She sings.
You get a song with every sip.
She’s a theatre major who takes requests, as long as it’s a drinking song.
In New Orleans, life is like a cocktail.
Even if it seems like the same old song, before you know it, you’re sipping on a hint of history.