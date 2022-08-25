And she takes your requests (as long as it's a drinking song)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s been bartending since she was seven.

Back when she made a Manhattan for her grandpa.

Now New Orleans bartender Abigail Gullo shakes and stirs up her own recipes.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is looking at a menu of her masterpieces.

She’s at a bar called loa, located at the International House, a hotel that was the first World Trade Center in the world.

Abigail is a world-class, one-time bartender of the year. But she’s more than just another mixologist.

She knows how to carry a tune.

She sings.

You get a song with every sip.

She’s a theatre major who takes requests, as long as it’s a drinking song.

In New Orleans, life is like a cocktail.

Even if it seems like the same old song, before you know it, you’re sipping on a hint of history.