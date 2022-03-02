It popped up to feed the need during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Inside a storage room.

Inside a New Orleans high school.

They’re doing what you do in New Orleans.

They’re making groceries.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

In a corner of campus already packed full of art supplies, a couple of high school seniors have a homework assignment on their hands.

In their hands.

They’re running a food pantry.

And it’s inside Ben Franklin High School.

The food pantry popped up during the pandemic.

It’s a place that feeds the need for Louisiana folks who now, for whatever reason, don’t do lunch.

Or dinner.

And probably not breakfast, either.

Because of students at Ben Franklin High School, a moveable feast is on the move.

It’s fast food from teenagers delivering a take-out, meal deal that’s better than a blue plate special.

By the box full.

From the heart of a New Orleans high school.



