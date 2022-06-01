COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – On stage, he talks the talk.

And he does it with words by Shakespeare.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the audience.

And what you hear is Sonnet Number 29.

In the hands of 17-year-old Jacob Simmons.

Jacob just graduated from Covington High School.

He is so good at saying words, out loud.

He’s so out-spoken.

Jacob Simmons is now one of nine kids from across America in a contest to be the Poetry Out Loud National Champion.

Jacob is the Louisiana finalist.

Bill Wood says, “not bad for the kid who got in trouble for talking in school in which grades?”

Jacob Simmons says, “sixth, seventh, eighth, all of them.”

“What changed?” Bill Wood asks.

“I found my stage, I got an audience I can perform for and turn a negative into a positive,” Jacob says.

Not bad for the guy who just graduated from Covington High School.

And the kid who used to talk too much.

You can watch Jacob Simmons compete in the national contest on Sunday, June 5.

Just click right here, please.

