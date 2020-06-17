This guy’s voice may be in your head

Or in your car, your cellphone, your laptop or desktop

MANDEVILLE, La – You really may have heard this Louisiana voice in your head.

Or in your car.

Maybe on your phone.

On your laptop.

Or on your desktop.

His name is Todd Menesses.

And that’s Todd talking, well, reading to you on a bunch of audio books.

More than 50 books over the last three years.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says he does it all from a recording studio at his home.

His specialty is sci-fi, horror and fantasy books.

His latest page turner is called The Blighted City.

It keeps Todd talking for nineteen hours, twenty-nine minutes.

And he’s not even the author.

But he sure could write the book on how to read one.