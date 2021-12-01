This Friday at Lafreniere Park, ‘Christmas in the Park’ lighting ceremony

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Happening this Friday night, Councilman Dominick F. Impastato, III and Jefferson Parish officials will kick off the 35th Annual Christmas in the Park with an official lighting ceremony.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. near the concession stand in Lafreniere Park, and special performances will begin at 6:00 p.m. To celebrate the 35th anniversary, two new displays will be unveiled at the lighting ceremony.

Driving and walking tours through the exhibit will be held nightly from Dec. 3 to Dec. 30. Tour hours are Sunday – Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Christmas in the Park is constructed with over 10 million LED lights along with elaborate decorations, artificial snow and festive lighted displays. Themes include Star Wars, Marvel & D.C. Comics, Minions, Disney Princesses, a pirate ship, and so much more.

At Santa’s Express Mail Center, children are able to view Santa’s elves building toys for all the good little girls and boys. Attendees can also enjoy an interactive walking tour set to random scenes from Star Wars, Peanuts, and other favorite classics. There will be special appearances from Santa, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Admission is $10 dollars per vehicle. Credit and debit cards only. No cash will be taken at the gate. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at https://lafrenierepark.org. Additionally, Plum Street Snoballs and local food trucks will be selling concessions nightly.

All vehicles must enter from West Napoleon Avenue and exit at Downs Boulevard. Upon entering the park, traffic will flow counter-clockwise around the park. The Downs Boulevard Park entrance will close daily at 5:00 p.m. The West Napoleon Avenue gate will close at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday – Thursday and 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Lafreniere Park will be closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25, 2021) and will reopen on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

The entertainment schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

Friday, Dec. 3

6 p.m. St. Ann School

7 p.m. Girl Scout Troop

8 p.m. St. Rita School

Saturday, Dec. 4

6 p.m. Delta Fest Ballet

7 p.m. School of Rock

8 p.m. St. Clement of Rome

Sunday, Dec. 5

6 p.m. American Legion Post 377 Band

Thursday, Dec. 9

6 p.m. Memorial Baptist

Friday, Dec. 10

6 p.m. Crossroads Dance Studio

7 p.m. St. Benilde Choir

Saturday, Dec. 11

6 p.m. Adams Middle School

7 p.m. Gotta Dance

Thursday, Dec. 16

6 p.m. Clancy-Maggiore Elementary

Friday, Dec. 17

6 p.m. Muggivan School of Irish Dance

7 p.m. Kenner Discovery DJOD

8 p.m. Jefferson Parish Talented Theatre Students

9 p.m. Jefferson Parish Talented Theatre Students

Saturday, Dec. 18

6 p.m Delta Dance

7 p.m. Dillehay Dance Troop

8 p.m. Jefferson Parish Talented Theatre Students

9 p.m. Jefferson Parish Talented Theatre Students

Monday, Dec. 20

6 p.m. St. Christopher School