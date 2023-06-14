COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The long and short cake of it all are all in the hands of Louisiana Chef Steven Marsella.

And since it’s the peak of strawberry season, what takes the cake is strawberry shortcake.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s a shortcake with a long history that goes back to 1588 in England where you’ll find the original recipe.

Now, at the Southern Hotel in Covington, inside the Gloriette restaurant, Chef Steven celebrates the berry that not only gets its very own cake, it gets its very own day.

It was Shakespeare who turned the pages of cookbook history when he wrote the name Alice Shortcake in “The Merry Wives of Windsor”.

The dessert made its debut in literature. That would be the icing on any other ordinary cake.But in this case, the icing is the whipped cream.

