Thibodaux police arrest man on drug charges, then discover his sexual relationship with a juvenile

THIBODAUX, LA – Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the findings of drugs, paraphernalia and inappropriate sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Truman Circle.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Kenneth Daniels Jr, of Thibodaux, after locating a small amount of marijuana, ecstasy (MDMA) and several drug paraphernalia items inside the residence.

Further investigation revealed that Mr. Daniels had an ongoing sexual relationship with a juvenile who was inside the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Daniels is charged with possession of marijuana 1st offense, felony possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Mr. Daniels was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he later posted a $12,400.00 Bond.