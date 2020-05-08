Thibodaux man killed in single vehicle crash

THIBODAUX, LA.– State Troopers are investigating a fatal, single vehicle crash on Choctaw Road just east of the Sixth Ward Middle School in Thibodaux.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Brent Sauce was traveling eastbound on Choctaw Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado around 10:00 p.m. Thursday. For unknown reasons, Sauce crossed the centerline and ran off of the roadway to the left after entering a right curve. The vehicle struck an embankment, overturned, then hit a tree. Sauce was not wearing his seat belt and was killed in the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time. This crash remains under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

