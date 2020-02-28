Thibodaux man arrested for threatening to blow up hospital

THIBODAUX, LA – On Wednesday, February 26, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a local hospital due to someone threatening to blow up the hospital.

Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Kentrell Pharagood, who was still on foot in the area.

Through investigation, it was learned that Pharagood passed this comment in a loud voice, startling both staff and patients. Mr. Pharagood apparently made this comment, due to being upset with hospital staff for taking too long to see him.

“Although we strongly feel that Mr. Pharagood’s comment may have been just a verbal threat of frustration, Chief Zeringue assures our community partners that matters as such will be taken very seriously and violators will be held accountable for their actions.” – Lieutenant Clint J. Dempster

Pharagood was arrested for a felony count of terrorizing, and was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $20,000.00 bond.