Thibodaux, Louisiana is on the red carpet at the Oscars

Louisiana's Road to the Oscars

THIBODAUX, La – In the movie, the Hampton House Motel in Miami makes history.

In the sixties.

It’s where four legends meet.

Muhammad Ali.

Singer Sam Cooke.

Football legend Jim Brown.

And Malcom X.

They met in a movie “made in Miami”.

The movie is One Night in Miami.

But it was filmed one week in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is there at the hotel that becomes a motel with some major Hollywood plastic surgery.

Cody Gray is President and CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism.

When Hollywood heavyweights came to tour his town, Cody rolled out the red carpet for a major motion picture.

Cody Gray says, “any time that Hollywood comes into Thibodaux, it’s a big deal for a small town such as ours, it really adds to the local economy, tourism economy.

One Night in Miami has nominations for three Academy Awards.

You’ll see how the Oscars would not be, without Hollywood South.

