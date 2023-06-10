THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A 77-year-old man is dead after a crash in Thibodaux on Saturday, June 10.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said the crash happened on LA Highway 1 near Richland Drive around 10:00 a.m.

They said Larry Helm was attempting to cross the highway riding on a Craftsman lawn mower when he was hit by a driver traveling North. He died at the scene.

A routine toxicology report was taken from the driver at the scene. LSP officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

