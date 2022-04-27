THIBODAUX (WGNO) — One thing that is used to garner interest in Thibodaux’s Firemen’s Fair is the annual poster. An artist is chosen to depict the Firemen’s Fair. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with the artist Jean Ayo about her most recent artistic masterpiece.

“I wanted some continuity between the firemen and the fair so I started at the top with the fire,” Ayo said.

Artist Jean Ayo used bright colors to paint this year’s Firemen’s Fair poster and it sizzles on the canvas.

“Two of my favorite colors are orange and blue so that’s the primary two colors in this,” she said.

She connected orange to fire and blue for water and weaved it all together with a Firemen’s theme.

“So there’s a hose that comes from the fire hydrant down at the bottom and goes up through the whole poster,” she said.

Jean talked with this year’s Grand Marshal—Danny Cavell to incorporate some of his fair memories and she brought those memories to life.

“One of his favorite memories was his daughter and friend riding on the Carousel, he wanted me to include that,” she said.

Looking at the poster you’ll see a boardwalk, parade, rides, an auction, and so much more.

Another thing you’ll notice in Jean’s art is a depiction of a tradition at the Firemen’s Fair where the firemen all tip their hats to salute the Grand Marshal.

Jean says this poster is a way for her to honor and salute the firemen with her labor of love.

“I think it is because it connects me to the community and I’m a contributor to the people that work so hard for us, the firemen,” Ayo said.

“I love the thought of representing the firemen,” she enthusiastically said.

A tribute to the heroes who use water, she honors them through water colors.

