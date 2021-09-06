“They’re responsible” – Mayor Cantrell says the N.O. Archdiocese left elderly residents to die

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After five people died and more than 600 had to be evacuated from senior living facilities after Hurricane Ida, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell forcefully pushed back on the New Orleans Archdiocese’ assertion that the City should have protected those residents.

The Archdiocese owns six of the senior living facilities under investigation by the New Orleans Health Department for leaving residents in “deplorable conditions” when the power went out after the storm.

In a news conference at City Hall on Monday (Sept. 6), Mayor Cantrell and City Councilwoman Kristen Palmer defended the city’s post-storm response – and laid the responsibility for the conditions squarely on the Archdiocese and other private operators.