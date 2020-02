NEW ORLEANS – We got the Baby! Ochsner Baptist is excited to announce the arrival of its first baby born on Mardi Gras Day 2020.

Parents Lindsay and John, along with big sister Margot, welcomed baby girl Mary. Mary was born at 1:10 PM on Mardi Gras Day, weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz. and 19 ¾ inches long.

The family shared that Baby Mary will be known as “Mardi Gras Mary” now even though her birthday won’t fall on Mardi Gras Day again until she is 11 years old!

Congratulations to the new parents!