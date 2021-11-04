They bring the party to you. Brechtel Hospitality Introduces Bonfire Events and Catering in the NOLA area

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brechtel Hospitality (Owner/Operator of Copper Vine, Fulton Alley, and Vintage Rock Club) is excited to announce the launch of its newest venture, Bonfire Events + Catering.

The New Orleans-based company specializes in customized events, chef-designed menus, and sommelier-selected wines and beverages.

With warm hospitality and approachable style, Bonfire provides customizable events for any occasion – from backyard garden parties and elegant wine dinners to philanthropic events and New Orleans weddings.

Whatever your desire may be, Bonfire’s team of specialists and culinary experts will craft an event that is uniquely tailored to your needs.

Design your menu with Chef Amy Mehrtens, Executive Chef of Copper Vine and Bonfire Events + Catering. Chef Amy will work with you to develop a personalized menu that fits the vibe of your occasion and meets the dietary restrictions and needs of your guests.

Create an immersive experience at your event with wine and cocktails! Collaborate with Lydia Kurkoski, Copper Vine, and Bonfire’s in-house sommelier, to select bottles for your celebration or pairings for your seated event.

Bonfire’s mixologist, Alex Vines, crafts unique bar experiences to keep the party lively.

Bonfire Events + Catering is dedicated to supporting the New Orleans community.

The company partners with purveyors and craftsmen from the Greater New Orleans area and sources its ingredients from local farms and fisheries.

Bonfire hospitality begins the moment you engage its events team, who work to ensure every occasion is unique and planned with the client’s needs in mind to create a one-of-a-kind lasting memory.